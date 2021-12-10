How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence in Men's College Hockey

After both teams got swept last weekend, Princeton and No. 16 Providence look to turn the corner when they meet at Schneider Arena on Friday.

Last weekend was a tough one for both Princeton and No. 16 Providence. Both teams were swept in their respective Friday-Saturday double-headers. This weekend they'll meet in Rhode Island at Schneider Arena, looking to turn the corner. The first of the two non-conference matchups will take place Friday night.

How to Watch Princeton vs. Providence Today:

Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Facing No. 13 Northeastern in a home-and-home set last weekend, Providence dropped the pair of games by scores of 2-0 and 4-1. Heading into that series, the Friars had won six straight games. Even with last weekend's hiccup, it's been a solid season so far for Providence. The Friars come into this game 12-7 on the season.

Providence is led by sophomore forward Brett Berard, who has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 19 games so far this season. He picked up an assist in last weekend's series.

Princeton dropped last Friday's game at Union 1-0 in overtime, before falling to RPI 4-1 on Saturday. The Tigers stay on the road this weekend and are 3-3 away from home this season.

So far, Princeton has used a goalie rotation this season. Sophomore Aidan Porter has been the best of the bunch, with a 2.59 goals-against average in six starts.

Coverage of this game begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

