How to Watch Providence vs Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Friars and the Eagles faced off last night which ended up a 7-0 Providence win. Providence is one of the top teams in the country and they proved it Friday.
How to Watch the Providence Friars vs Boston College Eagles game:
Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021
Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN
Boston College was knocking on the door of the top 25 poll when it received some votes last time the poll came out.
The Eagles are 10-10-3 overall but are on a five-game skid, which they hope to turn around tonight at the Schneider Arena in Providence.
Providence is the No. 4 ranked team in the Hockey East Conference behind Northeastern, Massachusetts, and UMass Lowell.
The Friars are 7-7-0 in conference play and The Eagles are 5-7-2. It has not been an easy schedule for Boston College, and it is not going to get any easier.
Two points separate Boston College and Providence, but the Eagles need a win due to the five straight losses.
Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. ET to see the Friars take on the Eagles.
