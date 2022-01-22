Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College will travel to Rhode Island to take on a Providence team that is ranked No. 18 in Division-I hockey.

The Friars and the Eagles faced off last night which ended up a 7-0 Providence win. Providence is one of the top teams in the country and they proved it Friday.

How to Watch the Providence Friars vs Boston College Eagles game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Providence Friars vs Boston College Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston College was knocking on the door of the top 25 poll when it received some votes last time the poll came out.

The Eagles are 10-10-3 overall but are on a five-game skid, which they hope to turn around tonight at the Schneider Arena in Providence.

Providence is the No. 4 ranked team in the Hockey East Conference behind Northeastern, Massachusetts, and UMass Lowell. 

The Friars are 7-7-0 in conference play and The Eagles are 5-7-2. It has not been an easy schedule for Boston College, and it is not going to get any easier.

Two points separate Boston College and Providence, but the Eagles need a win due to the five straight losses.

Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. ET to see the Friars take on the Eagles.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Providence vs Boston College

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch USC at Utah in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) drives past \h12 in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Utah vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

2 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE HOCKEY
College Hockey

How to Watch Providence vs Boston College

2 minutes ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern

2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Drake at Northern Iowa in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
alabama
College Basketball

How to Watch Missouri at Alabama in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
clemson
College Basketball

How to Watch Pitt at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA;LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) reacts as he gets fouled out against the Florida Gators during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch LSU at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy