How to Watch Providence vs Boston College

Boston College will travel to Rhode Island to take on a Providence team that is ranked No. 18 in Division-I hockey.

The Friars and the Eagles faced off last night which ended up a 7-0 Providence win. Providence is one of the top teams in the country and they proved it Friday.

How to Watch the Providence Friars vs Boston College Eagles game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Providence Friars vs Boston College Eagles game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston College was knocking on the door of the top 25 poll when it received some votes last time the poll came out.

The Eagles are 10-10-3 overall but are on a five-game skid, which they hope to turn around tonight at the Schneider Arena in Providence.

Providence is the No. 4 ranked team in the Hockey East Conference behind Northeastern, Massachusetts, and UMass Lowell.

The Friars are 7-7-0 in conference play and The Eagles are 5-7-2. It has not been an easy schedule for Boston College, and it is not going to get any easier.

Two points separate Boston College and Providence, but the Eagles need a win due to the five straight losses.

Tune in to NESN at 6:30 p.m. ET to see the Friars take on the Eagles.

Regional restrictions may apply.