Providence and Bowling Green head to Milwaukee for the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off tournament.

The No. 16 Providence men's hockey team gets back on the ice for the first time since Dec. 11, when it finished a sweep of Princeton in a two-game series. The Friars beat the Tigers 7–0 and 3–2 to improve to 14–7 on the season.

How to Watch Providence vs. Bowling Green in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Providence vs. Bowling Green game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The wins got Providence back on track after it got swept by No. 13 Northeastern the week before. The losses to the Huskies snapped a six-game winning streak for the Friars.

On Tuesday night, the Friars will look to win their third in a row when they take on a Bowling Green team that has lost two straight games.

The Falcons have won just one game over their last six. After a good start to the year they are just 8-7-2 on the season.

Bowling Green also hasn't been on the ice for an extended period of time, as its last game came on Dec. 17 when the Eagles lost to No. 17 Ohio State for the second straight day.

Regional restrictions may apply.