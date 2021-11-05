How to Watch Providence at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

No. 12 UMass goes for its fifth straight win in men's college hockey Friday night when it hosts No. 7 Providence.

The No. 12 Massachusetts men's hockey team has won four straight games but will face a tough test this weekend when it plays No. 7 Providence in a home-and-home two-game series.

How to Watch Providence at UMass in College Soccer Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Minutemen swept both American International and Merrimack over the last two weekends for their four straight wins. The winning streak comes after they dropped their first two games of the year to No. 2 Minnesota State.

Both of the Minutemen's wins against Merrimack came by one goal, including the finale which they won in overtime.

Providence is coming off a series win against New Hampshire. The Friars won two games in the three-game series. They lost the last game in overtime but beat the Wildcats 2–0 and 6–1 in the first two games.

Providence is 6–3 overall and 3–1 in the American East conference. The Friars have been tested early as they have already had three games against ranked teams.

Friday's game should kick off a great series between two of the top teams in the country.

