Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 12 UMass goes for its fifth straight win in men's college hockey Friday night when it hosts No. 7 Providence.
    Author:

    The No. 12 Massachusetts men's hockey team has won four straight games but will face a tough test this weekend when it plays No. 7 Providence in a home-and-home two-game series.

    How to Watch Providence at UMass in College Soccer Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the Providence at UMass game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Minutemen swept both American International and Merrimack over the last two weekends for their four straight wins. The winning streak comes after they dropped their first two games of the year to No. 2 Minnesota State.

    Both of the Minutemen's wins against Merrimack came by one goal, including the finale which they won in overtime.

    Providence is coming off a series win against New Hampshire. The Friars won two games in the three-game series. They lost the last game in overtime but beat the Wildcats 2–0 and 6–1 in the first two games.

    Providence is 6–3 overall and 3–1 in the American East conference.  The Friars have been tested early as they have already had three games against ranked teams.

    Friday's game should kick off a great series between two of the top teams in the country.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    Providence at UMass in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17087667
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs at Magic

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17072749
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Miles at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_16976239
    MMA

    How to Watch Lux Fight League 18

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17083583
    NBA

    How to Watch Nets at Pistons

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17088767
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Wizards

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17050020 (1)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Northeastern at New Hampshire in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    Wisconsin Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Women's College Volleyball

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_15866720 (3)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Providence at Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_4962078
    College Football

    How to Watch Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy