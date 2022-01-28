Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Massachusetts in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a rematch of last year's Hockey East tournament semifinals, No. 9 Massachusetts and No. 17 Providence face off Friday night in the third game of the year between the two teams.

Massachusetts has been somewhat of a roadblock for Providence over the last two seasons. Last year, the Minutemen knocked the Friars out of the Hockey East tournament in the semifinal round. They then swept a home-and-home series earlier this season. On Friday night, the ninth-ranked Minutemen host the 17th-ranked Friars for the teams' final meeting of the regular season.

How to Watch Providence vs. Massachusetts Today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Providence vs. Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In that series back in early November, UMass won Friday night's game at home 1-0, before heading down to Providence and picking up a 5-1 victory. UMass graduate goalie Matt Murray was excellent in both games, stopping 41 shots in the first game followed by a 28-save shutout the next night.

Stopping Providence's offense isn't easy either. The Friars have been a juggernaut this year - their 92 goals are tied for sixth most among Division-I teams. Just how good have they been compared to the competition? The top two scorers in the Hockey East are both from Providence, with sophomore forwards Brett Berard and Nick Poisson topping the leaderboard with 28 points each. Junior forward Patrick Moynihan and Parker Ford are also among the conference's top ten scorers, tied for eighth with 21 points a piece.

Will Providence's explosive offensive attack break through against the defending national champions? Or will the Minutemen continue to have the Friars' number? Tune into NESN Plus Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17563934
