    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Providence vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ranked Hockey East foes meet for the second night in a row, with No. 16 Northeastern hosting No. 13 Providence in the second game of a home-and-home series.
    The home-and-home series between Hockey East opponents Northeastern and Providence continues on Saturday, with the 16th-ranked Huskies hosting the 13th-ranked Friars at Matthews Arena. The two teams are currently ranked first and third respectively in the Hockey East standings.

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream Northeastern Huskies vs. Providence Friars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies came away with the win Friday night, extending their unbeaten streak to five games. The 2-0 shootout improved their record to 12-4-1 on the season and 6-3-1 in conference play.

    The game was the nation-leading sixth shutout of the year for sophomore Huskies goalie Devon Levi, who also leads the country in save percentage (95.3%) and is third in goals-against average (1.35). He's started every game for Northeastern this season.

    Meanwhile, Providence had won six straight games heading into last night's matchup. The Friars are 12-6 this season and 6-4 against Hockey East opponents.

    Providence features one of the most impactful players in the Hockey East in sophomore forward Brett Berard. Through 18 games this season, Berard leads the conference with 21 points (10 goals and 11 assists). As a team, Providence has the highest-scoring offense in the Hockey East averaging 3.65 goals per game (11th in NCAA).

    Will the Friars get back on track Saturday night? Or will Northeastern pull off the weekend sweep? Tune in to NESN Plus at 7 p.m. ET for the game. 

