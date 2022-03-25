How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

In the final first-round matchup of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament, Quinnipiac takes on St. Cloud State.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNNEWS

Quinnipiac is the second seed in the Allentown regional. The Bobcats have a 31-6-3 record and finished 17-4-1 in ECAC play. At one point this season, they went 25 games without a regulation loss, which included a 17-game unbeaten streak and nine and seven-game winning streaks.

In earning the top seed in the ECAC tournament, the Bobcats got a first-round bye then swept St. Lawrence in the quarterfinals with wins of 4-1 and 4-3 - with that second game going to two overtimes. In the semifinals, they topped Colgate 3-1, before losing to Harvard 3-2 in the championship.

St. Cloud State has an 18-14-4 record, and with a strong finish to the season ended up with a 10-10-4 record in conference play. The Huskies took on Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the NCHC tournament but found themselves on the wrong end of a two-game sweep.

Quinnipiac is appearing in their third consecutive tournament, and eighth overall. The Bobcats have been runners-up twice, in 2013 and 2016. Last year, they lost in the first round to Minnesota State.

The Huskies are appearing in their 16th tournament all-time, fourth in a row, and in their eighth of the last nine. Their best-ever finish came last season, when they lost to Massachusetts in the title game.

