How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

How to Watch the NCAA Frozen Four Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the final first-round matchup of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament, Quinnipiac takes on St. Cloud State.

Who will punch the final ticket to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA men's ice hockey tournament? In the final game of Round 1, Quinnipiac takes on St. Cloud State in Allentown.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNNEWS

Live stream Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quinnipiac is the second seed in the Allentown regional. The Bobcats have a 31-6-3 record and finished 17-4-1 in ECAC play. At one point this season, they went 25 games without a regulation loss, which included a 17-game unbeaten streak and nine and seven-game winning streaks.

In earning the top seed in the ECAC tournament, the Bobcats got a first-round bye then swept St. Lawrence in the quarterfinals with wins of 4-1 and 4-3 - with that second game going to two overtimes. In the semifinals, they topped Colgate 3-1, before losing to Harvard 3-2 in the championship.

St. Cloud State has an 18-14-4 record, and with a strong finish to the season ended up with a 10-10-4 record in conference play. The Huskies took on Minnesota-Duluth in the first round of the NCHC tournament but found themselves on the wrong end of a two-game sweep.

Quinnipiac is appearing in their third consecutive tournament, and eighth overall. The Bobcats have been runners-up twice, in 2013 and 2016. Last year, they lost in the first round to Minnesota State.

The Huskies are appearing in their 16th tournament all-time, fourth in a row, and in their eighth of the last nine. Their best-ever finish came last season, when they lost to Massachusetts in the title game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

