How to Watch ECAC Tournament: Quinnipiac vs. St. Lawrence in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Lawrence will do its best to stop Quinnipiac from advancing to the semifinals in the ECAC Tournament.

After a 4-1 victory last night, Quinnipiac will look to advance to the semifinals of the ECAC Hockey tournament.

How to Watch Quinnipiac vs. St. Lawrence Today:

Game Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Quinnipiac vs. St. Lawrence on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quinnipiac finished first in the regular season with 54 points while St. Lawrence was eighth with 26 points. These two teams met twice in the regular season with Quinnipiac winning both games, 8-0 and, most recently, 3-1.

St. Lawrence advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Brown in the best of three series. 

In the first matchup of this series, Quinnipiac jumped out to an early lead with a first-period goal from Griffin Mendel. The second period led to two more goals for Quinnipiac with scoring efforts by Ty Smilanic and Michael Lombardi. The third period was an even period as St. Lawrence got on the board with a goal by Jordan Steinmetz. 

Quinnipiac's Griffin Mendel scored his second of the night when he hit an empty-netter in the 3rd period to solidify the win. Holding down the crease from St. Lawrence was Emil Zetterquist with 23 saves on 26 shots. Quinnipiac was backed by Yanic Perets with 20 saves on 21 shots. 

