    • October 22, 2021
    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    RIT looks for the sweep against Notre Dame when the teams play the second of two games Friday night.
    Author:

    RIT went to South Bend on Thursday and dealt Notre Dame its first loss of the year. 

    The Tigers scored two first-period goals to take an early 2-0 lead but saw it disappear in the third when Nick Leivermann scored a power-play goal to tie it and send it to overtime.

    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

    Live stream the RIT at Notre Dame match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    RIT responded with a quick goal, as Carter Wilkie scored 30 seconds into overtime to send the Tigers back home a winner.

    The win was their second in a row and improved their overall record to 3-1-1. On Friday, they will look to complete the two-match sweep of the Fighting Irish.

    Notre Dame, though, is looking to avenge the loss and protect its home ice in the second match. The Irish started Thursday's match off slow, and that was enough to keep them from getting the win.

    They will need to come out and take it to RIT early in this one, as the Tigers have a lot of confidence after the win and won't back down.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

