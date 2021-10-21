    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Notre Dame looks to stay unbeaten when it hosts RIT in the first of a two match series Thursday night in South Bend.
    Notre Dame has got off to a great start in men's hockey this year. The Fighting Irish have won each of their first three matches and have scored 12 total goals so far.

    How to Watch: RIT at Notre Dame

    Match Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

    Live stream RIT at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Irish knocked off Long Island and Northern Michigan by identical 5-2 scores and also beat Michigan Tech 2-1 in overtime. Cam Burke is leading the way for Notre Dame, as he has already scored three goals.

    RIT will try and slow down the Irish offense when it comes to town for two matches.

    The Tigers come in 2-1-1 on the year after beating St. Lawrence in their last match on Saturday. That win followed up a shootout loss to Army a week earlier.

    RIT opened its season with a loss to Colgate but bounced back and got a 4-3 win against Army in its first game of the series with the Black Knights.

    The season is still early, and teams are trying to figure out who they are. Both of these teams have shown they can score. Notre Dame should be the slight favorite in this match, but RIT will come ready to fight and pull off the road upset. 

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    RIT at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
