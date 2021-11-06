How to Watch St. Cloud State at Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

Top-ranked St. Cloud goes for its third win in a row when it travels to Colorado College for the first of a two-game series.

St. Cloud State has climbed the polls to the top spot thanks to its 6-2 start. Last weekend the Huskies swept Wisconsin by a combined 9-2 score. It was a dominant performance and one that helped them jump to No. 1.

How to Watch St. Cloud State at Colorado College in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 5, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the St. Cloud State at Colorado College game on fuboTV:

St. Cloud State was coming off two straight weekend splits against Minnesota State and Minnesota before it took care of the Badgers.

This weekend it will look to get its second straight sweep on the road against a Colorado College team that is coming off an 8-1 blowout win over Air Force.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved the team's record to 2-4-2. It hasn't been the best start for the Tigers, but they do have an upset win over Boston College.

The Tigers hope their offensive explosion is a sign of things to come for the rest of the season. The offense will get a huge test this weekend against a St. Cloud State defense that has given up two or fewer goals in all but one game this year.

