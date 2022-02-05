How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

In one of the biggest college hockey series of the weekend, No. 7 St. Cloud State visits No. 4 Denver, beginning on Friday night.

There's a major college hockey weekend doubleheader taking place in the Mile High City this weekend, beginning Friday night. No. 7 St. Cloud State is set to visit No. 4 Denver for a pair of heavyweight National Collegiate Hockey Conference games. This series was originally set to be played in mid-January, but moved due to COVID-19-related issues.

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Denver is one of the hottest teams in Division-I Men's College Hockey right now. The Pioneers have won six straight games, and are unbeaten in their last eight. They haven't lost since their final game before the holiday break, back on Dec. 11.

The Pioneers are coming off of a weekend sweep of NCHC foe Miami (Ohio), with a 5-4 win Friday night followed by a 4-2 win on Saturday. Senior forward Brett Stapley engineered the offense with five assists on the weekend — he's now tied for second on the team with 30 points in 24 games.

The Huskies, who beat the Redhawks by a collective score of 18-1 two weekends ago, had a tough test last time out against No. 12 North Dakota. They dropped the first matchup before playing the Hawks to a 3-3 tie on Saturday.

Denver comes into this weekend in first place in the NCHC with an 11-3 conference record. St. Cloud State can make up ground, they're currently in fifth at 6-5-1. Face-off for this game is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

