Skip to main content

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In one of the biggest college hockey series of the weekend, No. 7 St. Cloud State visits No. 4 Denver, beginning on Friday night.

There's a major college hockey weekend doubleheader taking place in the Mile High City this weekend, beginning Friday night. No. 7 St. Cloud State is set to visit No. 4 Denver for a pair of heavyweight National Collegiate Hockey Conference games. This series was originally set to be played in mid-January, but moved due to COVID-19-related issues.

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live stream St. Cloud State vs. Denver on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is one of the hottest teams in Division-I Men's College Hockey right now. The Pioneers have won six straight games, and are unbeaten in their last eight. They haven't lost since their final game before the holiday break, back on Dec. 11.

The Pioneers are coming off of a weekend sweep of NCHC foe Miami (Ohio), with a 5-4 win Friday night followed by a 4-2 win on Saturday. Senior forward Brett Stapley engineered the offense with five assists on the weekend — he's now tied for second on the team with 30 points in 24 games.

The Huskies, who beat the Redhawks by a collective score of 18-1 two weekends ago, had a tough test last time out against No. 12 North Dakota. They dropped the first matchup before playing the Hawks to a 3-3 tie on Saturday.

Denver comes into this weekend in first place in the NCHC with an 11-3 conference record. St. Cloud State can make up ground, they're currently in fifth at 6-5-1. Face-off for this game is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

St. Cloud State vs. Denver

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15790080
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Jazz

just now
USATSI_17432860 (1)
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Wrestling

just now
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

just now
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

just now
st. cloud state
College Hockey

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

just now
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Utah

just now
washington state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State vs Colorado

just now
Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Mavericks

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) defends Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) as he looks to pass the ball in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy