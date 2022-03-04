How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Duluth in Men's College Hockey

For the final weekend of the NCHC regular season, No. 10 St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth meet for what is likely a preview of the first round of the conference tournament.

The separation between St. Cloud State and Minnesota-Duluth has been razor this so far this season. Fittingly, the two teams face each other in the final weekend of regular season play, looking to gain an edge heading into the National Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament.

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Minnesota-Duluth Today:

Game Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Heading into the final weekend of the regular season, the Bulldogs and Huskies have identical conference records at 9-9-4, ranking fourth and fifth in the conference standings. With overtime tie-breakers, Minnesota-Duluth is two standing points ahead.

The winner of this weekend's series will walk away with the higher seed, which comes with a home-ice advantage in the first round of the NCHC tournament. That means they could be facing each other next weekend, with the location determined by this series.

These teams aren't only close in the standings. Their two previous meetings this season both ended officially in ties — a 2-2 game on Feb. 8 and a 1-1 score on Feb. 22. Each team won one of the unofficial shootouts.

Will either team gain an edge this time around? The first of two games between the two in Duluth this weekend gets started Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

