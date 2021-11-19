After being picked to finish 11th out of 12 teams in the ECAC men's preseason poll, Princeton has gotten off to a surprisingly strong start.

The Tigers are 3-1-1 so far this season and swept their first two conference games on the road over Brown and Yale. This Friday, they'll look to remain perfect in conference play when they host St. Lawrence.

How to Watch St. Lawrence vs. Princeton Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Through five games, junior defenseman Pito Walton leads the Tigers with six points (one goal, five assists). Junior goalie Aidan Porter has also been terrific in his two starts allowing just four goals, with three coming when the Tigers were shorthanded.

Meanwhile, St. Lawrence has gotten off to a 2-3-4 start this year. The Saints are 1-1-2 in conference, including a draw with Harvard their last time out.

Senior goalie Emil Zetterquist has been one of the best netminders in the ECAC so far this year with a 1.81 goals-against average and 93.4 save percentage in eight starts. Both of those numbers rank second in the conference for goalies who have made at least five starts.

With the Ivy League shutting down athletics last winter, the two teams haven't met since the 2019-2020 season. Princeton won both of those games, with a 1–0 overtime victory in mid-January and a 63 win a month after that.

This game starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday night. You can catch the action on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

