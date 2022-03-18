The second Hockey East Tournament semifinal on Friday features a battle of the University of Massachusetts system and a rematch of last year's title game, with UMass Lowell taking on UMass.

How to Watch the Hockey East Tournament Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream UMass Lowell vs. Massachusetts on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Defending champion UMass (officially UMass Amherst) is the second seed in this year's tournament. The Minutemen went 14-8-2 in conference play this season and are 20-12-2 overall. They punched their ticket to the Garden by beating No. 20 Providence 4-2 last weekend, in a game that saw sophomore forward Josh Lopina record four points with two goals and two assists.

The River Hawks entered the tournament as the third seed with a 15-8-1 conference record and 21-9-3 record overall. They blew by Merrimack 7-2 in the quarterfinals, as Hockey East goalie of the year Owen Savory made 39 saves.

UMass went 2-0-1 against UMass Lowell in the regular season this year. An early-season home-and-home resulted in a 4-4 tie and 3-2 win, followed by a 4-3 win in Lowell on Jan. 30.

Last year's championship game between the two was also a close one. A UMass goal in the first period proved to be the only tally in a 1-0 Minutemen win.

For the Minutemen, this is a chance to get back to the tournament final for just the third time. Prior to their win last year, their only appearance was a 2004 loss to Maine.

As for UMass Lowell, the River Hawks have been a regular in the championship recently, appearing in six of the last eight games and going 3-3 in that span. They also reached two previous times with losses in 1994 and 2009.

