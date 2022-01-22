How to Watch UMass vs Northeastern

Northeastern will take on UMass again tonight after losing last night's game 3-2.

Both Northeastern and UMass are very close in the Hockey East standings. UMass is No. 2 and trailing UMass Lowell, whereas Northeastern is trailing UMass.

How to Watch the UMass vs Northeastern game:

Match Date: Jan. 22, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

This will be a battle against two very good programs. In the last poll, UMass was ranked No. 14, and Northeastern was ranked No. 12.

This will be a big test for the Huskies and the Minutemen, who are continuing to try to move up the Hockey East standings to the No. 1 spot.

Prior to last night's loss, the Huskies had won seven of their previous 11 games. UMass needed last night's win, as it lost to a dominant Michigan team two games in a row.

UMass is looking to get back on track with their season and will try to take the series between the Huskies. Northeastern's record is 16-6-1 and the record for the Minutemen is 11-6-2. Both of these teams are matched up very well.

All of this can be seen on NESN tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET.

