How to Watch UMass vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey

No. 14 UMass heads east this weekend for two games against in-system rival No. 15 UMass Lowell.

In-system rivals UMass and UMass Lowell play a home-and-home series this weekend, starting Friday night at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.

It's a chance for either team to separate itself, as the two sides are back-to-back in both the Hockey East conference standings as well as the latest USCHO poll.

UMass enters this game ranked 14th in the nation. The defending national champion is 7-4-1 on the season and 5-2-1 in conference.

Last weekend, the Minutemen split a home-and-home with New Hampshire. They shut the Wildcats out Friday night in a 3-0 win before falling in overtime 2-1 on Saturday.

That Friday night game was the second shutout of the year for graduate goalie Matt Murray, who recorded 21 saves. He's been one of the best goaltenders in the Hockey East this year. His 2.06 goals-against average ranks third in the conference.

There will be another top goalie on the other side, in UMass Lowell senior Owen Savory. In nine starts this year, Savory is allowing just 1.1 goals per game, which is the best in the Hockey East. His 95.4 save percentage also leads the conference.

Savory picked up his third shutout of the year last Saturday in a 2-0 shutout of Maine, the River Hawks' lone game of the weekend. He made 29 saves in that game.

That win improved UMass Lowell's record to 8-2-2 on the season, and 6-1 in conference. They enter the week ranked 15th in the USCHO poll.

