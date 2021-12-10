Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Union vs. Maine in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Maine hosts Union on Friday night for the first of two games between the non-conference opponents in this college hockey matchup.
    With both teams coming off hard-fought conference games last weekend, Maine hosts Union on Friday for the first game of a weekend double-header. This will be the first meeting between the non-conference opponents since October of 2015, with the Dutchmen taking a win and a tie that weekend in Schenectady. 

    How to Watch Union vs. Maine Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn)

    Live stream Union vs. Maine on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Union comes into this game after splitting last weekend's home games with ECAC opponents Princeton and Quinnipiac. The Dutchmen took down the Tigers 1-0 in overtime on Friday for their third straight win, before falling to the Bobcats on Saturday. Sophomore forward Liam Robertson scored the OT game winner on Friday, and leads the team with nine points in 15 games.

    Meanwhile, Maine was at home last weekend for two games against Hockey East foe Vermont. Both games went to overtime, resulting in a 1-0 Vermont win on Friday and a tie on Saturday. Senior defenseman Jakub Sirota leads the Black Bears with seven points on the season.

    Friday night's face-off in Orno is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on The CW (WPXT - Portland-Auburn).

    Regional restrictions may apply.

