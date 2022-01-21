Boston University has come out of the holiday break hot with four straight wins. Friday night, the Terriers will look to carry that success over to conference play as they begin a weekend series against Vermont.

After a sloppy start to the season, Boston University has turned things around. The Terriers have won four straight games dating back to New Year's Eve, and are unbeaten in their last seven games with a 6-0-1 record. Can that success continue as they face Vermont in their first conference weekend series in almost two months? They'll play the first of two against the Catamounts in Burlington Friday night.

How to Watch Vermont vs. Boston University Today:

Game Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream Vermont vs. Boston University on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BU's winning streak almost came to an end last time out last Friday. The Terriers needed overtime to get past Connecticut 2-1. Junior forward Jay O'Brien netted the game winner eight seconds into overtime.

That win helped get Boston University back over .500 at 10-9-3 on the year. With a 6-5-3 conference mark, the Terriers are tied for fourth place in the Hockey East with Boston College and Providence.

On the other side, Vermont is looking top snap a five-game losing streak. The Catamounts are also looking to exercise their demons against BU - they've lost seven straight matchups and haven't beaten the Terriers since 2016.

Is this the year Vermont finally gets back on top? Or will the Terriers continue to climb towards the top of the Hockey East standings? Tune into NESN Plus Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the game.

