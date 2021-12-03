How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine in MCollege Hockey

In Hockey East action on Friday night, Vermont and Maine meet for the first of two games in Orno.

Last week, Vermont went on the road and grabbed a non-conference upset win over Dartmouth, 3-2. Meanwhile, Maine is just two weeks removed from an official tie and unofficial shootout win over No. 19 Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

Both teams bring the momentum of those performances to Orno for two games this weekend, starting Friday night.

In that win over the Big Green, Vermont got a three-point performance from sophomore forward Will Zapernick (one goal, two assists). Andrew Lucas added two assists and has a team-high seven points through 11 games.

On the other side is a Maine team that took Boston College to overtime back on Nov. 19, a game that was officially recorded as a 2-2 tie but the Black Bears won in a shootout. Sophomore forward Lynden Breen had a goal and an assist in that one, and sophomore goalie Victor Ostman recorded 29 saves.

Maine features a spread-out attack on the offensive end of the ice. Senior defenseman Jakub Sirota and freshman defenseman David Breazeale lead the team with seven points each on the season. Breen is right behind them with six.

Face off for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday night.