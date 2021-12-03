How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine in MCollege Hockey

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Hockey East action on Friday night, Vermont and Maine meet for the first of two games in Orno.
    Author:

    Last week, Vermont went on the road and grabbed a non-conference upset win over Dartmouth, 3-2. Meanwhile, Maine is just two weeks removed from an official tie and unofficial shootout win over No. 19 Boston College in Chestnut Hill. 

    Both teams bring the momentum of those performances to Orno for two games this weekend, starting Friday night. 

    How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN+

    Live stream Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In that win over the Big Green, Vermont got a three-point performance from sophomore forward Will Zapernick (one goal, two assists). Andrew Lucas added two assists and has a team-high seven points through 11 games.

    On the other side is a Maine team that took Boston College to overtime back on Nov. 19, a game that was officially recorded as a 2-2 tie but the Black Bears won in a shootout. Sophomore forward Lynden Breen had a goal and an assist in that one, and sophomore goalie Victor Ostman recorded 29 saves. 

    Maine features a spread-out attack on the offensive end of the ice. Senior defenseman Jakub Sirota and freshman defenseman David Breazeale lead the team with seven points each on the season. Breen is right behind them with six.

    Face off for this game is set for 7 p.m. ET Friday night. 

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Vermont Catamounts vs. Maine Black Bears

    TV CHANNEL: NESN+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17268980
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pacers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15832624
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch College Park Skyhawks vs. Westchester Knicks

    1 minute ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch WVSSAC Class AA Championship: Fairmont Senior vs. Independence

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17164813
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Connecticut at Seton Hall in Women's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    florida state soccer
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Florida State vs. Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    1 minute ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Sharks at Rangers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17158458
    College Football

    How to Watch Conference USA Championship: UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

    1 minute ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch UMass vs. UMass Lowell in Men's College Hockey

    1 minute ago
    college hockey
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine in MCollege Hockey

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy