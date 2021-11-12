Vermont and New Hampshire both look to get back in the win column when they square off Friday night in NCAA men's hockey.

The Vermont men's hockey team makes the short trip to New Hampshire on Friday night looking to win its second game of the year. It has been a tough start for the Catamounts, as they are just 1–5 on the year.

How to Watch Vermont at New Hampshire in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Vermont did pick up an upset win over No. 16 Boston College last Friday when it beat the Eagles 5–4 in overtime. It was a huge win for Vermont, but unfortunately it couldn't get the sweep, losing the next night 3–2 after giving up a late goal.

New Hampshire comes in having lost two straight. The Wildcats started off the year with two straight wins, but have since lost five of their last six. Last weekend they got swept by Northeastern by identical 4–1 scores. The losses dropped their record to 3–6 on the year.

