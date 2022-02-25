Top 10 teams from the NCHC face off this weekend starting Friday night, with Western Michigan hosting North Dakota in the penultimate weekend of the college hockey regular season.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. North Dakota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

This is the second series between the two schools this season. They also met in Kalamazoo in late January - a series that was swept by the Broncos with wins of 4-1 and 2-0.

Those games were the last time the Fighting Hawks lost in regulation. They're 6-1-1 since, including a four-game winning streak that features wins over Colorado College and last week's sweep of No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth. With that charge, North Dakota has taken over first place in the NCHC standings with a 14-5-1 conference record. They're 19-11-1 overall.

The Broncos are 4-3-1 since that late January sweep. They split a series with No. 3 Denver last weekend, losing 4-1 on Friday before opening up the offense for a 6-4 win on Saturday. Western Michigan is currently in third place in the NCHC with a 12-7-1 conference record.

