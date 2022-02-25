How to Watch Western Michigan at North Dakota in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The second to last weekend of regular season play in college hockey feature top-10 action in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. No. 6 Western Michigan and No. 7 North Dakota begin a two-game series Friday night in Grand Forks.
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. North Dakota Today:
Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022
Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: CBS Sports Network
This is the second series between the two schools this season. They also met in Kalamazoo in late January - a series that was swept by the Broncos with wins of 4-1 and 2-0.
Those games were the last time the Fighting Hawks lost in regulation. They're 6-1-1 since, including a four-game winning streak that features wins over Colorado College and last week's sweep of No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth. With that charge, North Dakota has taken over first place in the NCHC standings with a 14-5-1 conference record. They're 19-11-1 overall.
The Broncos are 4-3-1 since that late January sweep. They split a series with No. 3 Denver last weekend, losing 4-1 on Friday before opening up the offense for a 6-4 win on Saturday. Western Michigan is currently in third place in the NCHC with a 12-7-1 conference record.
Friday night's face-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday. Catch the game on CBS Sports Network.
