How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

With three wins in its last four games, No. 5 Western Michigan heads on the road this weekend for a pair of games against NCHC foe Colorado College, beginning Friday night.

For the last two weekends, No. 5 Western Michigan has gone through the gauntlet. The Broncos hosted No. 10 North Dakota two weeks ago, before visiting No. 7 Minnesota Duluth last week. Through it all though, they managed to win three of four games, and now look to keep that momentum going as they head to the Rockies for two games against Colorado College, starting Friday night.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Colorado College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

The Broncos came away with a split last weekend, falling to the Bulldogs 5-4 on Friday before bouncing back with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday. Graduate forward Josh Passolt scored twice in that game, including the game-winner.

By hanging tough against some of the best teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Broncos moved their way up to third place in the standings. Their 9-5 conference record has them just a half of one game back of North Dakota. On the season, they're 17-6 overall.

Colorado College picked up a big win last weekend, upsetting No. 16 Omaha-Nebraska with a 4-1 win on Friday night. The Tigers got close to a sweep but fell 3-2 on Saturday.

Face-off for this one is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

