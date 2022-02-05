Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With three wins in its last four games, No. 5 Western Michigan heads on the road this weekend for a pair of games against NCHC foe Colorado College, beginning Friday night.

For the last two weekends, No. 5 Western Michigan has gone through the gauntlet. The Broncos hosted No. 10 North Dakota two weeks ago, before visiting No. 7 Minnesota Duluth last week. Through it all though, they managed to win three of four games, and now look to keep that momentum going as they head to the Rockies for two games against Colorado College, starting Friday night.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Colorado College Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Western Michigan vs. Colorado College on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Broncos came away with a split last weekend, falling to the Bulldogs 5-4 on Friday before bouncing back with a 3-2 overtime win on Saturday. Graduate forward Josh Passolt scored twice in that game, including the game-winner.

By hanging tough against some of the best teams in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, the Broncos moved their way up to third place in the standings. Their 9-5 conference record has them just a half of one game back of North Dakota. On the season, they're 17-6 overall.

Colorado College picked up a big win last weekend, upsetting No. 16 Omaha-Nebraska with a 4-1 win on Friday night. The Tigers got close to a sweep but fell 3-2 on Saturday. 

Face-off for this one is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
4
2022

Western Michigan vs. Colorado College

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Natasha Cloud Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

1 minute ago
western michigan hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Colorado College in Men's College Hockey

1 minute ago
USATSI_15790080
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Jazz

31 minutes ago
USATSI_17432860 (1)
College Wrestling

How to Watch Michigan at Nebraska in College Wrestling

31 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego State at Colorado State in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Toledo at Ball State in Men's College Basketball

31 minutes ago
st. cloud state
College Hockey

How to Watch St. Cloud State vs. Denver in Men's College Hockey

31 minutes ago
washington state women basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State vs Colorado

31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington vs Utah

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy