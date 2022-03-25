How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

Both coming off of losses in their respective conference tournaments, Western Michigan and Northeastern meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Day two of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament begins with two at-large teams squaring off. In the Worcester regional, top seed Michigan takes on fourth seed Northeastern.

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northeastern Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Western Michigan is the top seed in this region of the bracket and ranks fourth nationally with a 25-11-1 overall record. The Broncos finished conference play 14-9-1, and upset second-seed North Dakota 4-2 in the NCHC semifinals. In the conference championship, they were shut out by Minnesota-Duluth 3-0.

Northeastern is 25-12-1 and had a 15-8-1 mark in the highly-competitive Hockey East. That was good enough to earn the regular-season conference title. The Huskies got by Boston College in the first round of the conference tournament but fell to UConn 4-1 in the semifinals.

This is Western Michigan's seventh trip to the national tournament, and first since 2017. The Broncos have never gotten past the first round. Northeastern is back for the third time in four years, discounting the 2020 tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Huskies haven't won a tournament game since their first appearance in 1982.

Face-off for this one is at noon on Friday on ESPN U. Whichever team moves on will face the winner of the game between Minnesota and defending national champion UMass, which will take place later Friday evening.

Regional restrictions may apply.