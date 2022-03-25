Skip to main content

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both coming off of losses in their respective conference tournaments, Western Michigan and Northeastern meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Day two of the NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament begins with two at-large teams squaring off. In the Worcester regional, top seed Michigan takes on fourth seed Northeastern. 

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northeastern Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Western Michigan vs. Northwestern on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Western Michigan is the top seed in this region of the bracket and ranks fourth nationally with a 25-11-1 overall record. The Broncos finished conference play 14-9-1, and upset second-seed North Dakota 4-2 in the NCHC semifinals. In the conference championship, they were shut out by Minnesota-Duluth 3-0.

Northeastern is 25-12-1 and had a 15-8-1 mark in the highly-competitive Hockey East. That was good enough to earn the regular-season conference title. The Huskies got by Boston College in the first round of the conference tournament but fell to UConn 4-1 in the semifinals. 

This is Western Michigan's seventh trip to the national tournament, and first since 2017. The Broncos have never gotten past the first round. Northeastern is back for the third time in four years, discounting the 2020 tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Huskies haven't won a tournament game since their first appearance in 1982. 

Face-off for this one is at noon on Friday on ESPN U. Whichever team moves on will face the winner of the game between Minnesota and defending national champion UMass, which will take place later Friday evening. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Western Michigan vs. Northeastern

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

western michigan hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Northeastern in Men's College Hockey

By Alex Barth7 minutes ago
sloane stephens
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, ATP 2nd Round, WTA 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
WEEK 5
Professional Fighters League

How to Watch Professional Fighters League Challenger Series, Week Six

By Steve Benko1 hour ago
USATSI_16270021
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1010840516h
Formula 1

How to Watch Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Practice 1

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
USATSI_16471667
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
USATSI_17013035
NRL Rugby

How to Watch South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Sydney Roosters

By Phil Watson8 hours ago
imago1004245502h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Panama vs. Honduras in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

By Rafael Urbina12 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Bryson Williams (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Nate Laszewski (14) and guard Prentiss Hubb (3) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Texas Tech: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy