How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State in Men's College Hockey

Wisconsin and Ohio State play the second of a two-game series in men's college hockey on Saturday night in Columbus.

Wisconsin dropped a heartbreaker on Friday night to Ohio State in overtime. The Badgers led 3-1 going into the third period, but couldn't hold the lead and then gave up a goal 3:12 into overtime to take the loss.

How to Watch Wisconsin at Ohio State Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Wisconsin at Ohio State on fuboTV:

It was the fifth straight loss for the Badgers and has dropped their Big Ten record to 5-13-1-1.

Ohio State has now beaten the Badgers in all three matchups this year and Saturday they will look to get a clean sweep with another win.

The win was the second straight for the Buckeyes and their fifth in the last six games, with the only loss being a shootout defeat to Penn State last weekend.

The win also moved them two points ahead of rival Michigan for first place in the Big Ten standings.

The Buckeyes will have a tough last two weekends as they play both Minnesota and Michigan to finish the regular season, but first, they must stay focused on Wisconsin to finish off the sweep and get the valuable points in the standings.

