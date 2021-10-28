How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    How to Watch Wisconsin at Michigan in College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 2 Michigan hosts Wisconsin in the first of a two-game series to open Big Ten play on Thursday.
    Author:

    Wisconsin heads to Michigan looking to snap a two game losing streak and start off Big Ten play with a win. The Badgers dropped two straight to St. Cloud State over the weekend and were outscored by a combined score of 9-2.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Michigan in College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Wisconsin at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wisconsin must try and stop No. 2 Michigan, which is coming off a split with Western Michigan over the weekend.

    The Wolverines dropped a spot in the national rankings after the split but showed a lot of grit picking up an overtime win against the Broncos after losing 5-2 at home on Friday night.

    The win improved Michigan's record to 5-1 on the year.

    The Badgers haven't been as good as the Wolverines. They are now at just 2-4 on the year. They opened the season with two losses to Michigan Tech before sweeping Army. 

    Wisconsin has struggled defensively in its losses and could have a tough time with the potent Wolverine attack on Thursday. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    28
    2021

    Wisconsin at Michigan in College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

