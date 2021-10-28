How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Michigan

No. 2 Michigan hosts Wisconsin in the first of a two-game series to open Big Ten play on Thursday.

Wisconsin heads to Michigan looking to snap a two game losing streak and start off Big Ten play with a win. The Badgers dropped two straight to St. Cloud State over the weekend and were outscored by a combined score of 9-2.

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin at Michigan game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wisconsin must try and stop No. 2 Michigan, which is coming off a split with Western Michigan over the weekend.

The Wolverines dropped a spot in the national rankings after the split but showed a lot of grit picking up an overtime win against the Broncos after losing 5-2 at home on Friday night.

The win improved Michigan's record to 5-1 on the year.

The Badgers haven't been as good as the Wolverines. They are now at just 2-4 on the year. They opened the season with two losses to Michigan Tech before sweeping Army.

Wisconsin has struggled defensively in its losses and could have a tough time with the potent Wolverine attack on Thursday.

