Minnesota is one of the best teams in college hockey and will attempt to go for eight wins in a row today against Wisconsin.

Minnesota has been one of the best teams in the country and will go for eight straight wins tonight against Wisconsin. The Golden Gophers beat Wisconsin yesterday by a score of 5-0. Wisconsin has struggled all season and yesterday was no different.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs Minnesota Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Wisconsin vs Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time Minnesota lost was against Notre Dame at the end of January. It was an overtime loss and the Golden Gophers split the series with the Fighting Irish. Wisconsin also split a series against Notre Dame two weeks ago.

The regular season will draw to a close today as it will be the last regular-season game for both teams before the Big Ten quarterfinals. Big Ten hockey is always extremely competitive regardless of the record. Minnesota's offensive production is very good right now and the Golden Gophers will look to keep that pace today against Wisconsin.

Tune into Big Ten Network tonight at 8 p.m. ET to catch the regular-season finale for both of these teams.

Regional restrictions may apply.