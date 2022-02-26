Skip to main content

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 4 Minnesota can lock up the top spot in the conference tournament against Wisconsin. The first of two games between the rivals is Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten regular-season wraps up this weekend, and includes a rivalry series between No. 4 Minnesota and Wisconsin. Things get started Friday night in Minneapolis, with the Golden Gophers looking to lock up the top spot in the conference for the regular season.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Wisconsin vs. Minnesota on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Minnesota comes into this weekend in first place in the Big Ten after winning six consecutive games. With a 16-6 conference record, the Golden Gophers are one point ahead of No. 2 Michigan in the standings (Michigan plays No. 9 Notre Dame this weekend). If the Golden Gophers can secure the regular-season title, it would come with a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament.

They'll look to do so against a Wisconsin team that gave them some trouble in the earlier meeting this year. The two schools split two games in Madison in early November, with Wisconsin winning 4-3 in overtime on Friday before Minnesota came back with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Friday's game will be the 300th playing of the series, which dates back to 1922. Minnesota has a 176–99–24 all-time head-to-head lead, but Wisconsin has won three of the last five meetings. 

Will the Badgers get win 100? Or will Minnesota get one step closer to a regular-season Big Ten title? Tune to ESPN U for the opening face-off Friday night at 9 p.m. ET for the action. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 19, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) looks to make a save on Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) during the third period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
USATSI_17762111
NBA

How to Watch Pelicans at Suns

By Kristofer Habbas
48 seconds ago
USATSI_15851819
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks at Jazz

By Ben Macaluso
48 seconds ago
Feb 17, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) fouls New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) looses control of the ball as he is defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Kent Bazemore (9) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) passes the ball by LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) holds the trophy after winning the Skills Challenge during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
48 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy