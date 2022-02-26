No. 4 Minnesota can lock up the top spot in the conference tournament against Wisconsin. The first of two games between the rivals is Friday night in Minneapolis.

The Big Ten regular-season wraps up this weekend, and includes a rivalry series between No. 4 Minnesota and Wisconsin. Things get started Friday night in Minneapolis, with the Golden Gophers looking to lock up the top spot in the conference for the regular season.

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota in College Hockey Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Minnesota comes into this weekend in first place in the Big Ten after winning six consecutive games. With a 16-6 conference record, the Golden Gophers are one point ahead of No. 2 Michigan in the standings (Michigan plays No. 9 Notre Dame this weekend). If the Golden Gophers can secure the regular-season title, it would come with a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament.

They'll look to do so against a Wisconsin team that gave them some trouble in the earlier meeting this year. The two schools split two games in Madison in early November, with Wisconsin winning 4-3 in overtime on Friday before Minnesota came back with a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Friday's game will be the 300th playing of the series, which dates back to 1922. Minnesota has a 176–99–24 all-time head-to-head lead, but Wisconsin has won three of the last five meetings.

Will the Badgers get win 100? Or will Minnesota get one step closer to a regular-season Big Ten title? Tune to ESPN U for the opening face-off Friday night at 9 p.m. ET for the action.

