    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wisconsin looks to get back in the win column when it travels to Notre Dame on Friday night in the first of a two-game series.
    Author:

    Wisconsin heads south to Notre Dame on Friday looking to avoid losing its second straight game. The Badgers dropped the second game of their series against rival Minnesota on Saturday 4-1. 

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Chicago

    Live stream the Wisconsin at Notre Dame game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss snapped their two-game winning streak and dropped their record to 4-6 on the year. Wisconsin now sits at 2-2-1 in the Big Ten after big wins over Minnesota and Michigan.

    Notre Dame will look to send the Badgers home with their second straight loss and in turn, pick up its first Big Ten win. 

    The Fighting Irish were swept by Minnesota in their first Big Ten series. They did bounce back with a sweep of Holy Cross last weekend that improved their record to 6-3 on the year.

    The Big Ten is loaded this year in hockey, and each game is going to be a battle. This shouldn't be any different, as both teams are desperate to pick up a win in the first of the two-game series.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated
