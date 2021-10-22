Wisconsin travels to No. 3 St. Cloud State on Friday for the first of a two-game series against the Huskies in NCAA men's hockey.

The Wisconsin men's hockey team enters Friday's game against No. 3 St. Cloud State on a two-game winning streak. The Badgers took down Army 4–1 and 1–0 to sweep a two-game series against the Black Knights last weekend.

How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

The wins evened their record at 2–2 after they got swept by No. 18 Michigan Tech the week before. The Badgers lost 5–2 and 5–1 as they had no answer for Michigan Tech's offense.

They will need to find their defense fast as they head to high-powered St. Cloud State on Friday. The Huskies scored 12 goals in their season-opening win and have continued to play really well offensively.

St. Cloud State currently stands at 4–2 overall after they split their last two series with No. 2 Minnesota State and No. 4 Minnesota.

This weekend, the Huskies will look to defend their No. 3 ranking and keep the Badgers from stealing a couple of road upsets.

