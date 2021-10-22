    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wisconsin travels to No. 3 St. Cloud State on Friday for the first of a two-game series against the Huskies in NCAA men's hockey.
    Author:

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team enters Friday's game against No. 3 St. Cloud State on a two-game winning streak. The Badgers took down Army 4–1 and 1–0 to sweep a two-game series against the Black Knights last weekend.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

    Live stream the Wisconsin at St. Cloud State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The wins evened their record at 2–2 after they got swept by No. 18 Michigan Tech the week before. The Badgers lost 5–2 and 5–1 as they had no answer for Michigan Tech's offense.

    They will need to find their defense fast as they head to high-powered St. Cloud State on Friday. The Huskies scored 12 goals in their season-opening win and have continued to play really well offensively.

    St. Cloud State currently stands at 4–2 overall after they split their last two series with No. 2 Minnesota State and No. 4 Minnesota.

    This weekend, the Huskies will look to defend their No. 3 ranking and keep the Badgers from stealing a couple of road upsets.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

