    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 3 St. Cloud State looks for a two-game sweep of Wisconsin when it hosts the Badgers on Saturday night.
    Author:

    The No. 3 St. Cloud State men's hockey team goes for a two-game sweep of Wisconsin on Saturday.

    When the Badgers traveled to St. Cloud State on Friday night, they were overwhelmed by the Huskies offense and lost 5–1.

    How to Watch Wisconsin at St. Cloud State in Men's College Hockey:

    Match Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)

    Live stream the Wisconsin at St. Cloud State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Huskies used three power-play goals to build a 5–0 lead in the second period. Max Johnson finally put the Badgers on the board when he scored their lone goal in the third period, but that was the lone bright spot for Wisconsin, which dropped to 2–3 on the season.

     On Saturday, the Badgers get a chance to avenge Friday's loss as they play the second of their two-game series against the Huskies.

    St. Cloud State will look to win its sixth game of the year. The Huskies are 5–2 including their win against the Badgers last night.

    The Huskies had dropped the second game of their two-game series against Minnesota last weekend. The loss gave them a split with the No. 4 Gophers on the weekend.

    The Huskies will look to finish the sweep against the Badgers before they head on the road for their first conference matches against Colorado College.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Wisconsin at St. Cloud State

    TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (WFTCDT – Minneapolis, MN)
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
