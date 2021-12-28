How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Yale

Wisconsin and Yale battle Tuesday night trying to get a win in the Kwik Trip Holiday Classic semifinals.

Yale heads to Wisconsin on Tuesday night looking to win its opener of the Kwik Trip Holiday Classic. The Bulldogs are coming off a win against Brown back on Dec. 10.

Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Bulldogs win was their third in their last four games after they lost their first six games of the year. It was a tough start to the season, but they have been playing much better and hope the long break doesn't slow them down.

Tuesday they go for their second straight win against a Wisconsin team that is coming off a loss.

The Badgers lost to Penn State on Dec. 11 in overtime, which kept them from sweeping the Nittany Lions.

The loss dropped them to 5-12-1 on the season and just 3-7-1 in the Big Ten. It has been a tough season for the Badgers, who have been one of the best teams in the conference over the last few years.

Tuesday they will look to start to turn their season around and beat Yale and advance to the championship game of the Holiday Classic.

