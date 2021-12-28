Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Yale in College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wisconsin and Yale battle Tuesday night trying to get a win in the Kwik Trip Holiday Classic semifinals.
    Author:

    Yale heads to Wisconsin on Tuesday night looking to win its opener of the Kwik Trip Holiday Classic. The Bulldogs are coming off a win against Brown back on Dec. 10. 

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Yale in College Hockey Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Wisconsin vs. Yale game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Bulldogs win was their third in their last four games after they lost their first six games of the year. It was a tough start to the season, but they have been playing much better and hope the long break doesn't slow them down.

    Tuesday they go for their second straight win against a Wisconsin team that is coming off a loss.

    The Badgers lost to Penn State on Dec. 11 in overtime, which kept them from sweeping the Nittany Lions.

    The loss dropped them to 5-12-1 on the season and just 3-7-1 in the Big Ten. It has been a tough season for the Badgers, who have been one of the best teams in the conference over the last few years.

    Tuesday they will look to start to turn their season around and beat Yale and advance to the championship game of the Holiday Classic.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Wisconsin vs. Yale

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on. during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and Washington Wizards center Montrezl Harrell (6) are separated by teammates after getting into an altercation during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) attempts to separate guard Tyler Herro (14) and Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) during an on court altercation in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    1 minute ago
    Hockey Fans
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Yale

    1 minute ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a basket in the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Rockets

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 23, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic forward Freddie Gillespie (44) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) rebounds the ball in front of Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy