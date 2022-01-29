Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs Connecticut in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The best college hockey teams in the state of Connecticut will square off this weekend in the second annual Connecticut Ice Tournament. In the first round, Yale takes on UConn in an ECAC-Hockey East matchup.

For the second year in a row, the state of Connecticut's four Division-I hockey teams meet for a two-day tournament known as Connecticut Ice. In the first round of this year's tournament - held in Bridgeport - Yale squares off against UConn Saturday afternoon in a meeting between ECAC and Hockey East opponents. 

How to Watch Connecticut Ice Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream Yale vs. Connecticut on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams come into this game off back-to-back wins. UConn beat New Hampshire 3-2 in overtime a week ago, then upset No. 19 Merrimack 3-2 on Tuesday at the XL Center in Hartford. Senior forward Jachym Kondelik got the scoring started for the Huskies in that game, and is now tied for the team lead with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) on the season.

Yale swept its pair of games last weekend, beating RPI 5-3 and Union 3-2. Both games came on the road. Sophomore forward Ian Carpentier scored twice in the Union game, and now leads the team with six goals in 13 games this season. Sophomore forward Teddy Woodling netted the game-winner in overtime, and is second on the team in points with nine in 16 games.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the Quinnipiac-Sacred Heart game in the tournament final on Sunday. Sacred Heart won last year's tournament, beating Quinnipiac in the final.

