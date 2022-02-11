Skip to main content

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the Ivy League's premier rivalries heads to the ice Friday night, when Harvard hosts Yale in ECAC action.

One of the most-played rivalries in all of college hockey will add another chapter this weekend when Ivy League and ECAC opponents Yale and Harvard meet in Cambridge. 

How to Watch Yale vs. Harvard Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Yale vs. Harvard on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the 265th meeting between Yale and Harvard in a series that dates back to 1900. The Crimson have a 149-92-23 all-time lead, which includes a current six-game unbeaten streak.

The most recent game in that streak is a 5-3 Crimson win from early December in the first of two matchups between the schools this year. Freshman forward Matthew Coronato scored two of his 10 goals this season in that game. 

Overall, Harvard's unbeaten streak is made up of four wins and two ties. The Bulldogs haven't beat the Crimson since February 2018. 

Harvard comes into this game trying to bounce back from a loss to No. 20 Boston University in the first round of the Beanpot Tournament on Monday. The Crimson are also trying to keep pace atop the ECAC standings. They're currently in third place with a 9-5-2 conference record, with an overall mark of 12-8-2. 

Friday night's face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on NESN.

Regional restrictions may apply.

