How to Watch Yale vs. Quinnipiac in Men's College Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final week of regular season play in the ECAC kicks off with in-state Connecticut rivals Yale and No. 5 Quinnipiac meeting in Hamden on Tuesday.

The Battle of Whitney Avenue begins the final week of the college hockey regular season. In-state rivals Yale and No. 5 Quinnipiac meet on Tuesday in Hamden. 

How to Watch Yale vs. Quinnipiac Today:

Game Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Live stream Yale vs. Quinnipiac on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be meeting No. 38 all time between the two Connecticut schools, whose rivalry began when the Bobcats moved into the ECAC in 2006. Quinnipiac leads the all-time series 25-7-5 and is currently on a record seven-game winning streak dating back to 2018.

The most recent Quinnipiac win over Yale came earlier this season when the Bobcats beat the Bulldogs 3-0 on Nov. 5 to open conference play. That was one of nine shutouts this year for freshman Bobcats goalie Yaniv Perets, who leads the nation with a 0.846 goals against average.

In front of Perets' excellent play in net, the Bobcats have run out to a 26-4-3 record this season, which includes a 15-3-1 mark in conference play. They currently lead the ECAC by one standings point with a game in hand on second-place Clarkson. A win on Tuesday would give them some serious breathing room with just one weekend left before the conference tournament.

Tuesday's face-off is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
22
2022

Yale vs. Quinnipiac

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
