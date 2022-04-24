How to Watch Albany at Yale in College Lacrosse

No. 10 Yale looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

After its four-game winning streak came to an end against Ivy League rival Brown, No. 10 Yale looks to get back in the win column when they host Albany at Reese Stadium on Sunday.

With three games remaining in the regular season, the Bulldogs sit at 7-3 on the season and dropped four spots in the polls after losing to Brown last Saturday. After it was a one-goal affair at the break, Brown out-scored Yale 11-5 in the second half to earn a 20-13 victory.

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Nine different Bulldogs scored in the game with 11 players finding the scorers sheet, led by senior captain Brian Tevlin’s three-point day and Leo Johnson’s four-point performance. Yale goalie Jared Paquette also did his best to slow down the Brown offense in net, making 15 saves.

The loss to Brown snapped a four-game winning streak for Yale that included wins over Princeton, Penn, Boston University, and Dartmouth. The Bulldogs have also won three-straight games over Albany, with a 10-5 win in their last matchup against the Danes in 2019.

