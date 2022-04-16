Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 16 Boston University needs a bounce-back win against Loyola in Saturday's lacrosse matchup.

After falling to No. 3 Princeton on Saturday, No. 16 Boston University (8-3) looks to put an end to a two-game losing streak when it travels to Baltimore to take on Loyola (5-5) on Saturday.

The Terriers found themselves climbing the NCAA rankings before losses to two top-ten teams in Yale and Princeton recently knocked them off course as of late.

How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) Today

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Boston University vs. Loyola (Md.) on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

BU and Princeton were tied in the first quarter, but the Tigers scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to cap off a 5-0 run as they pulled away from the Terriers in a 12-7 victory. Vince D’Alto led the Terriers with two goals while senior Timmy Ley notched a goal and an assist.

As for Loyola, it is starting to make progress towards a top-25 ranking with back-to-back wins over Holy Cross and Navy. In their 18-7 win over the Midshipmen on Saturday, the Greyhounds opened the game on a 10-0 run to bury Navy early in the contest.

Saturday’s matchup between Boston University and Loyola will be the eighth time the two teams have met in program history.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Boston University at Loyola (Md.)

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch South Carolina at LSU in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Rutgers at Michigan in Men's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

How to Watch Miami Spring Game

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III (33) runs over Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and tries to avoid cornerback Ronald Williams (9) during the third quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Michigan State Spartans At Ohio State Buckeyes Football
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State Spring Game

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brest 29: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011042174h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Saint-Etienne vs. Stade Brestois in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1011237912h
Serie A

How to Watch Fiorentina vs. Venezia in Canada

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Soccer

Manchester United vs. Norwich City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy