How to Watch Boston University at Loyola (Md.) in College Lacrosse

No. 16 Boston University needs a bounce-back win against Loyola in Saturday's lacrosse matchup.

After falling to No. 3 Princeton on Saturday, No. 16 Boston University (8-3) looks to put an end to a two-game losing streak when it travels to Baltimore to take on Loyola (5-5) on Saturday.

The Terriers found themselves climbing the NCAA rankings before losses to two top-ten teams in Yale and Princeton recently knocked them off course as of late.

Boston University at Loyola (Md.)

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

BU and Princeton were tied in the first quarter, but the Tigers scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to cap off a 5-0 run as they pulled away from the Terriers in a 12-7 victory. Vince D’Alto led the Terriers with two goals while senior Timmy Ley notched a goal and an assist.

As for Loyola, it is starting to make progress towards a top-25 ranking with back-to-back wins over Holy Cross and Navy. In their 18-7 win over the Midshipmen on Saturday, the Greyhounds opened the game on a 10-0 run to bury Navy early in the contest.

Saturday’s matchup between Boston University and Loyola will be the eighth time the two teams have met in program history.

