How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Boston University vs. Princeton

No. 9 Princeton hosts No. 12 Boston University in the first round of NCAA tournament of men's college lacrosse.

After clinching its first-ever Patriot League title last weekend, No. 12 Boston University opens the NCAA Tournament against No. 9 Princeton at the Tigers’ home field in New Jersey on Saturday.

In their first-ever matchup earlier this season, the Tigers held serve at home with a 12-7 victory over the Terriers earlier this season. Boston University was within two heading into the fourth quarter but Princeton scored the first four goals of the fourth quarter to pull away with a win.

How to Watch Boston University vs. Princeton Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Boston University vs. Princeton on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Most recently, the Terriers captured their first Patriot League championship in program history by defeating Army by a final score of 14-10 in the league title game last Sunday. Senior Timmy Ley’s five-point performance on four goals and an assist led the way for the Terriers.

As for Princeton, the Tigers lost their final two Ivy League contests to narrowly miss out on a berth into the four-team Ivy League tournament. The Tigers almost erased an eight-goal deficit against Cornell, twice cutting the Big Red lead to one goal, but eventually fell 18-15.

The Terriers and Tigers now kick off the NCAA Tournament in Saturday’s showdown in New Jersey.

Regional restrictions may apply