Skip to main content

How to Watch Brown vs. Pennsylvania in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Brown and Penn square off in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament in college lacrosse on Friday.

In the second semifinal matchup of the Ivy League Tournament, the top-seeded Brown men’s lacrosse team takes on No. 4 seed Pennsylvania on Friday night in Providence.

The matchup between two nationally-ranked opponents features the No. 5 Bears against the No. 13 Quakers, who have met once before this season in Philadelphia. Brown was victorious by a final score of 12-10 in that early April contest.

How to Watch Brown vs. Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Brown vs. Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Brown enters postseason play as the No. 1 seed in the Ivy League tournament after finishing with a 4-2 conference record and rattling off five-straight wins to end the regular season.

In the Bears’ win over the Quakers earlier this season, Brown clawed back from a 5-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Ryan Aughavin, Devon McLane and Reed Moshyedi all finished with four points in the win.

As for Penn, it also enters the Ivy League tournament riding a four-game winning streak, taking down Albany by a final score of 19-11 in their final regular-season game.

The showdown on Brown’s home turf at Stevenson-Pincince Field will take place on Friday in Providence.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Brown vs. Pennsylvania

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011686578h
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Brown vs. Penn in College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp (5) celebrates with third baseman Sheldon Neuse (26) after a play against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Athletics at Twins

By Adam Childs24 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tigers at Astros

By Evan Massey34 minutes ago
imago0041703613h
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks at Sky

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
imago1002136336h
WWE

How to Watch Friday Night SmackDown!

By Kristofer Habbas34 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in College Softball

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball

By Phil Watson34 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Florida at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Evan Lazar34 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates with center Evan Rodrigues (9) and center Brian Boyle (11) and goaltender Louis Domingue (70) after game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy