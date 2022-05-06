How to Watch Brown vs. Penn in College Lacrosse

Brown and Penn square off in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament in college lacrosse on Friday.

In the second semifinal matchup of the Ivy League Tournament, the top-seeded Brown men’s lacrosse team takes on No. 4 seed Pennsylvania on Friday night in Providence.

The matchup between two nationally-ranked opponents features the No. 5 Bears against the No. 13 Quakers, who have met once before this season in Philadelphia. Brown was victorious by a final score of 12-10 in that early April contest.

How to Watch Brown vs. Pennsylvania Today

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Brown vs. Pennsylvania on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Brown enters postseason play as the No. 1 seed in the Ivy League tournament after finishing with a 4-2 conference record and rattling off five-straight wins to end the regular season.

In the Bears’ win over the Quakers earlier this season, Brown clawed back from a 5-0 deficit at the end of the first quarter. Ryan Aughavin, Devon McLane and Reed Moshyedi all finished with four points in the win.

As for Penn, it also enters the Ivy League tournament riding a four-game winning streak, taking down Albany by a final score of 19-11 in their final regular-season game.

The showdown on Brown’s home turf at Stevenson-Pincince Field will take place on Friday in Providence.

Regional restrictions may apply