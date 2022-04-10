How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 19 Lehigh is moving up the college lacrosse rankings and hosts Bucknell on Sunday.

Thanks to an impressive start to the season and a recent two-game win streak, Lehigh (6-3) finds itself ranked 19th in the country as it take on Bucknell (7-3) on Sunday.

The Mountain Hawks have won two in a row over the Bison, including an 18-12 victory to complete a season sweep in 2021, but Bucknell is 13-8 against Lehigh overall.

How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Most recently, the Hawks used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Lafayette in a 14-7 victory last Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Senior Tommy Schelling led Lehigh’s offense with five points via two goals and three assists. The win made it 13-straight over the Leopards.

As for Bucknell, the Bison gave No. 12 Army all they could handle in a contest that was close throughout. However, a Paul Johnson goal with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Black Knights a 10-9 lead, and eventually the win over the Bison.

Lehigh looks to continue its highly-successful start to the 2022 season when it takes on Bucknell on Sunday.

