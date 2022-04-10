Skip to main content

How to Watch Bucknell at Lehigh in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 19 Lehigh is moving up the college lacrosse rankings and hosts Bucknell on Sunday.

Thanks to an impressive start to the season and a recent two-game win streak, Lehigh (6-3) finds itself ranked 19th in the country as it take on Bucknell (7-3) on Sunday.

The Mountain Hawks have won two in a row over the Bison, including an 18-12 victory to complete a season sweep in 2021, but Bucknell is 13-8 against Lehigh overall.

Most recently, the Hawks used a 6-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away from Lafayette in a 14-7 victory last Saturday at Fisher Stadium. Senior Tommy Schelling led Lehigh’s offense with five points via two goals and three assists. The win made it 13-straight over the Leopards.

As for Bucknell, the Bison gave No. 12 Army all they could handle in a contest that was close throughout. However, a Paul Johnson goal with 1:43 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Black Knights a 10-9 lead, and eventually the win over the Bison.

Lehigh looks to continue its highly-successful start to the 2022 season when it takes on Bucknell on Sunday.

