How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cornell and Syracuse meet for the 105th time on Monday night.

After defeating No. 11 Harvard on Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Cornell (9-1) travels to take on Syracuse (4-6) at the Carrier Dome on Monday night.

Although these two teams have a long and storied rivalry, Monday night’s showdown is the first game between the Big Red and Orange since the 2019 season.

How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse in College Lacrosse Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

In a victory over the Crimson at a rainy Schoellkopf Field, the Big Red scored nine unanswered goals in 11:45 of game time to claim a 17-9 victory. Michael Long had three goals and four assists for Cornell, while CJ Kirst had a six-point night with a hat trick of his own.

Cornell has now won three games in a row after falling to No. 7 Penn last month, notching its third win over a ranked opponent this season by taking down Harvard.

As for the Orange, they’ve lost two games in a row since defeating No. 10 Duke in late March. Syracuse fell to Albany by a final score of 14-12 last Thursday. Syracuse cut a five-goal deficit to pull within one score twice in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

