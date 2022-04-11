How to Watch Cornell at Syracuse

Cornell and Syracuse meet for the 105th time on Monday night.

After defeating No. 11 Harvard on Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Cornell (9-1) travels to take on Syracuse (4-6) at the Carrier Dome on Monday night.

Although these two teams have a long and storied rivalry, Monday night’s showdown is the first game between the Big Red and Orange since the 2019 season.

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

In a victory over the Crimson at a rainy Schoellkopf Field, the Big Red scored nine unanswered goals in 11:45 of game time to claim a 17-9 victory. Michael Long had three goals and four assists for Cornell, while CJ Kirst had a six-point night with a hat trick of his own.

Cornell has now won three games in a row after falling to No. 7 Penn last month, notching its third win over a ranked opponent this season by taking down Harvard.

As for the Orange, they’ve lost two games in a row since defeating No. 10 Duke in late March. Syracuse fell to Albany by a final score of 14-12 last Thursday. Syracuse cut a five-goal deficit to pull within one score twice in the second half, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

