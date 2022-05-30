How to Watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament: Cornell vs Maryland

After the two teams advanced on a rainy Saturday semifinal double-header filled with weather delays, No. 7 seed Cornell takes on top-seeded Maryland in the NCAA National Championship on Monday.

The Terps enter their second consecutive national championship game a perfect 17-0 as the tournament’s top seed and the unanimous number one team in the country. Cornell, on the other hand, is on a Cinderella run to Monday’s title game as the tournament’s seventh seed.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Maryland Today

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Cornell vs. Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Maryland opened an early first-quarter lead with a 5-1 opening quarter, and never looked back thanks to a career-high 18 saves by Logan McNaney in a 13-8 victory. Along with McNaney’s heroics in net, Maryland star Logan Wisnauskas scored four goals to set a new program record.

As for Cornell, it reached its eighth national championship game by defeating sixth-seeded Rutgers after a lengthy weather delay in Saturday’s semifinal matchup. Cornell’s John Piatelli scored five goals, matching a school record for goals in a single season with 65, to lead the Big Red to a 17-10 victory over the Scarlet Knights. In all, the Big Red attack trio of Piatelli, Michael Long, and CJ Kirst combined for 12 goals and three assists.

Maryland and Cornell will square off in Monday’s national championship game at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.

Regional restrictions may apply