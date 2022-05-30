Skip to main content

How to Watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament: Cornell vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Top-seeded Maryland looks to complete a perfect season in Monday's title game.

After the two teams advanced on a rainy Saturday semifinal double-header filled with weather delays, No. 7 seed Cornell takes on top-seeded Maryland in the NCAA National Championship on Monday.

The Terps enter their second consecutive national championship game a perfect 17-0 as the tournament’s top seed and the unanimous number one team in the country. Cornell, on the other hand, is on a Cinderella run to Monday’s title game as the tournament’s seventh seed.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Maryland Today

Game Date: May 30, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream Cornell vs. Maryland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Maryland opened an early first-quarter lead with a 5-1 opening quarter, and never looked back thanks to a career-high 18 saves by Logan McNaney in a 13-8 victory. Along with McNaney’s heroics in net, Maryland star Logan Wisnauskas scored four goals to set a new program record.

As for Cornell, it reached its eighth national championship game by defeating sixth-seeded Rutgers after a lengthy weather delay in Saturday’s semifinal matchup. Cornell’s John Piatelli scored five goals, matching a school record for goals in a single season with 65, to lead the Big Red to a 17-10 victory over the Scarlet Knights. In all, the Big Red attack trio of Piatelli, Michael Long, and CJ Kirst combined for 12 goals and three assists.

Maryland and Cornell will square off in Monday’s national championship game at Pratt and Whitney Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
30
2022

Cornell vs. Maryland

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 28, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) celebrates with teammates after scores against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Brewers at Cubs

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
College Lacrosse

How to Watch NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament: Cornell vs Maryland

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
karim-benzema
UEFA Nations League

2022-23 UEFA Nations League: Key players to watch in the European tournament

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Fourth Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022, French Open, Day 9: Men's and Women's Round of 16

By Kristofer Habbas6 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs. Jannik Sinner at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jessica Pegula vs. Irina-Camelia Begu at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Madison Keys at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy