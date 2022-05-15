How to Watch Cornell vs Ohio State in Men’s College Lacrosse

Cornell and Ohio State meet again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After both teams earned at-large bids, No. 10 Cornell will host No. 11 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this season, the Buckeyes visited Schoellkopf Field and fell to Cornell by a final score of 14-11. Despite Ohio State’s defense shutting out the Big Red offense in the first quarter, Cornell dominated possession over much of the final three quarters, pulling away with a 7-1 second-quarter run.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Ohio State Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Big Red and Buckeyes enter the NCAA Tournament on similar terms, with both teams falling in the semifinals of their respective conference tournaments last weekend.

Starting with Cornell, the Big Red fell to No. 6 Yale in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament by a final score of 14-11 due to a second-quarter scoring drought for Cornell.

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, dropped a close one to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals by a final score of 12-10. Senior goaltender Skylar Wahlund had a career day in the net, but it wasn’t enough for Ohio State to pull off the upset against the Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State now travels to upstate New York to take on Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

