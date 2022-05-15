Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs Ohio State in Men’s College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cornell and Ohio State meet again in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

After both teams earned at-large bids, No. 10 Cornell will host No. 11 Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this season, the Buckeyes visited Schoellkopf Field and fell to Cornell by a final score of 14-11. Despite Ohio State’s defense shutting out the Big Red offense in the first quarter, Cornell dominated possession over much of the final three quarters, pulling away with a 7-1 second-quarter run.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Ohio State Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Cornell vs. Ohio State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Big Red and Buckeyes enter the NCAA Tournament on similar terms, with both teams falling in the semifinals of their respective conference tournaments last weekend.

Starting with Cornell, the Big Red fell to No. 6 Yale in the semifinals of the Ivy League Tournament by a final score of 14-11 due to a second-quarter scoring drought for Cornell.

The Buckeyes, on the other hand, dropped a close one to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals by a final score of 12-10. Senior goaltender Skylar Wahlund had a career day in the net, but it wasn’t enough for Ohio State to pull off the upset against the Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State now travels to upstate New York to take on Cornell in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Cornell vs. Ohio State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18273367
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Rangers

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Cornell vs Ohio State in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 minute ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain31 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy