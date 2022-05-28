Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornell vs. Rutgers in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rutgers plays in its first-ever NCAA Tournament semifinal vs. Cornell.

In a surprising matchup for the second spot in the 2022 national championship game, No. 6 seed Rutgers will take on seventh-seeded Cornell in the semifinals on Saturday in Hartford.

After No. 2 seed Georgetown was upset in the first round by Delaware, the Big Red’s path to their 14th final four became much easier, as they took down the Blue Hens by a final score of 10-8 to reach the semifinals as the tournament’s seventh seed.

How to Watch Cornell vs. Rutgers Today

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream Cornell vs. Rutgers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

As for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights’s record-breaking season continued when they upset No. 3 seed Pennsylvania in the quarterfinals to reach the final four for the first time in program history.

After trailing 8-6 late in the contest, Rutgers responded by scoring five-straight goals to turn a two-goal deficit into a three-goal lead. Penn would get within two themselves in a comeback attempt, but the Scarlet Knights held on to punch their first ticket ever to the final four.

Cornell and Rutgers will face off for the first time since 1980 with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Cornell vs. Rutgers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
