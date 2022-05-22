How to Watch Delaware vs. Cornell in Men’s College Lacrosse

Delaware look to continue its Cinderella run in the NCAA men's college lacrosse tournament when it takes on Cornell.

In a Cinderella run to make the quarterfinals, unseeded Delaware looks to continue its NCAA tournament magic when the Blue Hens take on No. 7 seed Cornell on Sunday afternoon.

As winners of seven straight games to reach the quarterfinals, Delaware pulled off the upset of the tournament so far by defeating No. 2 seed Georgetown in the first round. Cornell, on the other hand, took care of business against No. 12 Ohio State to advance.

How to Watch Delaware vs. Cornell Today

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

In its upset thriller over No. 2 Georgetown, Delaware’s JP Ward scored the game-winning goal with eight seconds remaining to give the Blue Hens a 10-9 victory over a stunned Hoyas team. Ward finished the game with two goals to lead Delaware, who also got contributions from Drew Lenkaitis (five points) and Mike Robinson (three points).

As for Cornell, it advanced to another NCAA quarterfinals after trailing 4-0 early in the contest to Ohio State and a 90-minute weather delay. Sophomore CJ Kirst tied a Cornell single-game NCAA record with seven goals in a 15-8 victory over the Buckeyes.

Delaware looks to keep playing the role of Cinderella when it faces Cornell in the quarterfinals in Columbus on Sunday.

