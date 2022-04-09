How to Watch Denver vs. Villanova in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 18 Villanova is riding a three-game winning streak as it takes on Denver on Saturday in a college lacrosse game.

With No. 18 Villanova (6-3) riding a three-game win streak, the Wildcats will host Big East foe Denver (5-5) in a conference clash on Saturday afternoon at Villanova Stadium in Pennsylvania.

The Pioneers have won three consecutive games and are 14-3 overall against the Wildcats, but Villanova is red-hot and has climbed their way into the college lacrosse rankings.

How to Watch Denver vs. Villanova Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In their 22-9 win over St. John’s last weekend, Villanova won their Big East opener thanks to an eight-goal first quarter that saw them score seven goals in a row. Four different Wildcats recorded hat tricks on the afternoon, with Brett Baskin’s five-point performance leading the way.

As for Denver, they fell out of the top 25 when they fell to No. 2 Georgetown by a score of 17-9 last Saturday afternoon. JJ Sillstrop had a first-quarter hat trick and Richie Connel found the back of the net twice for the Pioneers, but a 6-0 run in the third quarter put Georgetown in control.

The Pioneers now hit the road looking for their first conference win of the season when they take on the streaking Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

