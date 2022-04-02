Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Duke-UNC rivalry arrives at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill on Saturday.

With the men’s college basketball teams set to meet in the Final Four, the Duke-UNC rivalry will first find its way to Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill on Saturday for a men’s lacrosse showdown.

The No. 9 Tar Heels (7-2) and No. 16 Blue Devils (8-4) will meet for the 78th time in series history, with North Carolina holding a 43-34 advantage in head-to-head matchups.

How to Watch Duke at North Carolina Today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

North Carolina has won five of its last six contests, including a 15-8 win over Bellarmine last Saturday. Chris Gray led the team with a game-high eight points, while Nicky Solomon and Lance Tillman also had hat tricks in the win for the Tar Heels.

As for Duke, it put together a valiant second-half comeback but couldn’t rally against Syracuse, falling to the Orange 14-10 at the Carrier Dome last Saturday. Despite cutting the lead to a single goal twice, the Blue Devils couldn’t complete the comeback from an 8-4 halftime deficit. Duke’s Brennan O’Neill led the way offensively with a hat trick in the loss.

North Carolina and Duke will now meet for the first time this season on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Duke at North Carolina

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
2
PM/ET
