Skip to main content

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in Men's College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 12 Duke visits No. 7 Notre Dame in the regular-season finale.

In the regular-season finale for both ACC squads, No. 12 Duke travels to South Bend to take on No. 7 Notre Dame in a marquee matchup for conference bragging rights on Saturday afternoon.

With the NCAA tournament on the horizon, the Blue Devils have won two-straight games, including a crucial 17-8 victory over No. 3 Virginia last month. The Irish, on the other hand, are riding a five-game winning streak and are 4-1 in conference play this season.

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Duke at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Blue Devils took down the Tar Heels by a final score of 19-11 In their rivalry game against North Carolina last week. Duke went on an eight-goal run in the third quarter, with three players finishing the game with hat tricks and 11 different goal scorers overall in the win.

As for Notre Dame, Pat Kavanagh led the Irish to an 18-11 victory over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome in their last game action. Kavanagh tied his own school record with ten points on four goals and six assists in the win.

The Blue Devils and the Fighting Irish will square off at Arlotta Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
7
2022

Duke at Notre Dame

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
12
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

How to Watch Vermont vs UMBC in Men's College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazarjust now
imago1011673600h
Serie A

How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Udinese in Canada

By Matthew Beighle10 minutes ago
Horse Racing
148th Kentucky Derby

How to Watch 148th Kentucky Derby

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Auburn at Tennessee in College Softball

By Evan Massey30 minutes ago
ja-morant
SI Guide

Watch the Warriors Try to Contain Ja Morant

By Josh Rosenblat1 hour ago
imago1011740887h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Strasbourg

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
May 5, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers celebrate the goal by New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy