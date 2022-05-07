How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame in Men's College Lacrosse

No. 12 Duke visits No. 7 Notre Dame in the regular-season finale.

In the regular-season finale for both ACC squads, No. 12 Duke travels to South Bend to take on No. 7 Notre Dame in a marquee matchup for conference bragging rights on Saturday afternoon.

With the NCAA tournament on the horizon, the Blue Devils have won two-straight games, including a crucial 17-8 victory over No. 3 Virginia last month. The Irish, on the other hand, are riding a five-game winning streak and are 4-1 in conference play this season.

How to Watch Duke at Notre Dame Today

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream Duke at Notre Dame on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The Blue Devils took down the Tar Heels by a final score of 19-11 In their rivalry game against North Carolina last week. Duke went on an eight-goal run in the third quarter, with three players finishing the game with hat tricks and 11 different goal scorers overall in the win.

As for Notre Dame, Pat Kavanagh led the Irish to an 18-11 victory over Syracuse in the Carrier Dome in their last game action. Kavanagh tied his own school record with ten points on four goals and six assists in the win.

The Blue Devils and the Fighting Irish will square off at Arlotta Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply