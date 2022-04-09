Fairfield at Drexel Stream

After an upset win over Hofstra to open conference play, Fairfield hits the road to take on Drexel today at Vidas Field. Drexel has lost three in a row.

The Dragons have won four games over the Stags, including a 17-9 victory in Fairfield last season.

How to Watch Fairfield at Drexel Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

In their upset win over Hofstra, the Stags rallied from a 10-8 fourth-quarter deficit to score the game’s last four goals for a comeback victory. Fairfield’s Mike Drake had a six-point performance in the win, including the game-winning goal late in the contest.

As for Drexel, the Dragons are in a slump but have lost their last three games by a combined five goals, including back-to-back, one-goal defeats. In their most recent game action, Towson scored the final two goals of the game to edge the Dragons 13-12, with the game-winner coming with 2:13 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Dragons will look to snap their three-game losing skid when they host Fairfield on Saturday.

