How to Watch NCAA Tournament, First Round: Georgetown vs. Delaware in College Lacrosse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 2 seed Georgetown begins its quest for a national championship when it takes on Delaware in college lacrosse on Sunday.

After taking down Robert Morris in the play-in game on Wednesday, Delaware will now face the tournament’s No. 2 seed when it takes on Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The Hoyas enter the NCAA Tournament on an 11-game winning streak following a 14-12 win over Villanova for the Big East Tournament title. Georgetown finished the regular season with a 15-1 record, with its lone loss coming against No. 18 Princeton in early March.

How to Watch Georgetown vs. Delaware Today

Game Date: May 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream Georgetown vs. Delaware on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

As for Delaware, one of the hottest teams in the country stayed hot with a wire-to-wire victory over Robert Morris in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday night. The Blue Hens have now won six straight games, scoring a season-high 20 goals in a 20-8 victory over the Colonials.

The Blue Hens were led by JP Ward’s seven-point performance on five goals and two assists while Mike Robinson added six points, recording his ninth hat trick.

Although Delaware is riding a six-game winning streak, the Blue Hens have a tall task when they face No. 2 seed Georgetown on Sunday.

